Three domestic energy groups, one local industrial group and two Asian companies are expected on Thursday to respond to the invitation of interest in the lignite-powered plants of Public Power Corporation in Florina and Megalopoli.

The tender, at this non-binding stage, will see the participation of Mytilineos, GEK Terna and the Copelouzos Group in cooperation with China’s Shenhua. Also taking part will be the Viohalco group via ElvalHalcor.

Besides Shenhua, interest will come from abroad by way of a major power utility of India, whose representatives are said to have escorted the Indian president on a visit to Athens on Monday. Sources say the Indian company has also contacted local energy groups for a possible cooperation in the next stage of the tender, with the expression of binding interest.

European power companies have turned their back to the tender as a result of a general aversion to lignite and European Union policies for combatting climate change that render the production of electricity using solid fuel non-competitive. Even the expected participants at this stage are about to test the waters, as there is serious concern about the cost of carbon emissions.