Mubadala Investment Company and Amerra Capital Management LLC will acquire majority stakes in two Greek fish farming companies, the buyers said in a joint statement on Thursday.



The two will acquire majority stakes in Nireus SA and Selonda SA.



The acquisition is subject to merger control approvals and other conditions, the statement said, without disclosing the stake sizes or values.



The goal is to form a new multinational company that will play a leading role internationally in the aquaculture sector, the statement said.

Amerra Capital is an independent asset management firm. [Reuters]