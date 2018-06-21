Athens bus employees walk off job on Thursday

Employees at the Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) will hold a work stoppage on Thursday to protest the planned closure of the bus depot at the former airport at Elliniko, in southern Athens, and further cutbacks.

Busses will not run from 11 a.m. 5 p.m., and employees are planning a rally near the headquarters of Road Transport (OSY) at 12.30 p.m.



“Once again, OSY employees and passengers are targeted. The political leadership in cooperation with the management is trying to close down the bus depot in Elliniko, OSY’s biggest depot,” the OASA employees union said in a press release.