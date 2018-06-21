The agreement between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) to resolve the name dispute has sparked intense debates, not only in Athens and Skopje, but also in other countries of the European Union.



Though the parliament in FYROM ratified on Wednesday the deal signed in the Prespes Lake region, the path towards accession remains rocky ahead of a European Council meeting next week (June 28-29), as several countries are skeptical about further enlargement.



France is reportedly among the countries who is resisting an enlargement package the European Council will be called to ratify, despite efforts by the European Commission to disconnect the candidacies of Albania and FYROM.



The country is joined by the Netherlands and Denmark in expressing reservations, but a possible shift in France’s position would be crucial on the issue.



Before the European Council meeting, the issue will be discussed at the Foreign Affairs Council on June 25-26 in brussels.