‘Billionaire’ remanded over numerous felony charges

A self-proclaimed billionaire, who claimed he had enough money to buy Greece’s entire debt, was remanded on Thursday, following the unanimous decision of a prosecutor and an examining magistrate in Athens.

Artemis Sorras is charged with setting up, being a member of and running a criminal organization, fraud against the State and banks and money laundering.



He is also facing indictments for attempted fraud and lesser charges such as spreading fake news and inciting to commit felonies or misdemeanors.



He has denied all the charges and reportedly said he will appeal against his arrest at a judicial council in the coming days.

Sorras is the leader of a fringe ultranationalist movement called Convention of Greeks, who urged Greeks not to pay their debts to social security funds and the taxman, claiming he had enough money to pay them himself.



The self-proclaimed billionaire was arrested on June 16, after 16 months on the run, on an outstanding warrant and has already been convicted in absentia to eight years in prison for embezzlement.



Sorras allegedly told judicial authorities he had not been hiding all those months to avoid arrest, but because his life was in danger.



A few hundreds of Sorras supporters rallied outside the Evelpidon court complex in central Athens, shouting slogans in support of their leader.