Tsipras heads to London for three-day visit

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will travel to the United Kingdom on Monday for a three-day visit where he will meet with his counterpart, Theresa May, and the head of the Labour Party, Jeremy Corbyn.



On Monday, Tsipras will meet with Archbishop Gregorios of Thyateira and Great Britain at 4 p.m. and later with young Greek scientists woking in London, at the Hellenic Centre of London, at 6 p.m.



The prime minister will meet with May on Tuesday in Downing Street and later with Corbyn.



Finally on Wednesday, he will speak at the London Business School.