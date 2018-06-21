Marlene Monteiro Freitas | Athens | June 24 & 25

Photo: Herve Veronese/Centre Pompidou

Cape Verde-born and Lisbon based dancer/choreographer Marlene Monteiro Freitas, winner of this year's Silver Lion for Dance at the Venice Biennale, returns to the Greek Festival after her successful production of “Bacchae” last year, with a piece titled “Of ivory and flesh – statues also suffer.” Described by Freitas as a “dance of petrified figures,” shows will take place on Sunday and Monday, June 24 and 25, at 9 p.m. Freitas will be available for an audience Q&A after the performance on Sunday. Tickets cost 15 to 25 euros. For reservations, log on to www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros,

tel 210.928.2000