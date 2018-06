Grammy nominated, neo-folk artist Lianne La Havas will be performing at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center's (SNFCC) Summer Nostos Festival on Friday, June 22. Awarded the iTunes Album of the Year in 2012 and two Grammy nominations, La Havas promises an atmosphere-packed live show, starting at 10 p.m. Admission is free of charge.

SNFCC, 364 Syngrou, Kallithea,

tel 216.809.1000, www.snfcc.org