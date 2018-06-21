Rigos & Penga | Athens | June 23-25

Acclaimed choreographer Constantinos Rigos, who was also recently appointed director of the Greek National Opera Ballet, joins the roster of the Greek Festival directing “Pornstar – The Invisible Sex Industry” by Elena Penga, a playwright he has worked with in the past. Inspired by two short stories by writer Roberto Bolano, the drama is set in contemporary Athens and follows a young man's quest to find the man he believes to be his father, a porn actor from the 1980s. The play, which has a 15 rating, will be staged at the Pireos 260 venue from June 23-35 at 9 p.m. The show will be subtitled in Greek and English, and tickets cost 10 to 20 euros. For reservations, log on to www.greekfestival.gr.

