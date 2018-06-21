WHAT’S ON |

 
WHAT'S ON

Rigos & Penga | Athens | June 23-25

TAGS: Theater

Acclaimed choreographer Constantinos Rigos, who was also recently appointed director of the Greek National Opera Ballet, joins the roster of the Greek Festival directing “Pornstar – The Invisible Sex Industry” by Elena Penga, a playwright he has worked with in the past. Inspired by two short stories by writer Roberto Bolano, the drama is set in contemporary Athens and follows a young man's quest to find the man he believes to be his father, a porn actor from the 1980s. The play, which has a 15 rating, will be staged at the Pireos 260 venue from June 23-35 at 9 p.m. The show will be subtitled in Greek and English, and tickets cost 10 to 20 euros. For reservations, log on to www.greekfestival.gr.

Pireos 260, 260 Pireos, Tavros,
tel 210.928.2000

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2015, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 