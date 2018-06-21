Facing Prejudice | Athens | To June 27

The Flux Laboratory, in cooperation with the Greek government and the Swiss Embassy in Athens, has organized an exhibition of portraits of refugees by renowned photographer Mark Henley, marking World Refugee Day on June 20. Henley has twice won the Swiss Photographer of the Year award with work focusing on issues varying from banking to the Iran nuclear negotiations. He has also done an extensive amount of work on the refugee crisis, in cooperation with the UNHCR. Alongside Henley’s pictures are a series of works by refugees tutored by Henley on portrait techniques. The show is being shown at a car repair shop and admission is free of charge. Opening hours are daily 2-8 p.m.

Peugeot Garage, 99 Falirou,

Koukaki