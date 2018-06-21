Kammenos: Any violation of Greek sovereignty to be met with ‘devastating’ response

Any Turkish violation of Greece’s territorial integrity will be met with a “devastating” response, Greek Defense Minister Panos Kammenos has warned.



In comments made after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Savvas Angelides on the Mediterranean island Thursday, Kammenos said, “If Turkey at any point dares question our sovereign rights, it must know that the [Greek] response will be devastating.”



Speaking about the continued detention by Turkey of two Greek soldiers who accidentally crossed the land border in bad weather in early March, Kammenos, who is also the government’s junior coalition partner, accused Ankara of “violating international law.”

“We want a Turkey that follows a different path, the path of Europe, the path of respect for human rights, the path of peace – and that would be in the interest of all peoples,” he said.

