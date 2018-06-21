It all began with a daughter looking for a special gift for her mother. Given that her mother was an artist, what could be more beautiful or unique than her own artwork printed on a silk scarf?

The gift excited the recipient, Aikaterini Athanasiadou-Poutetsi, a painter known for her abstract, expressionist paintings and vibrant use of color. For journalist Christina Poutetsi – the daughter in this story – the gift marked the beginning of a new creative endeavor. If paint is the message and silk the canvas, can art become fashion?

The answer is certainly “yes” and the Art & Fashion Project proves it.

After much thought and countless trials, Christina has designed five square scarves (90x90) with the abstract works by he mother. Made with 100 percent silk twill with a handmade finish, the scarves were constructed by a silk artisan in the northern Greek region of Soufi, who propagates the silk-making traditions the area while responding to the latest demands of digital screening technology.

“It all began in 2017. It was an experiment, an exercise in creativity during a year that was particularly difficult for me. I wanted this venture to be based and carried out in Greece, showcasing and supporting both local modern art and craftsmanship” explains Christina. “I wanted to strike a balance between a fashion accessory and a work of art. I hope I managed that,”

The scarves of her Art & Fashion Project series are available at selected outlets: I-D Concept Stores; the gift shop of the Benaki Museum on Kreizotou Street and the Belverdere Hotel in Mykonos.