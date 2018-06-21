ATMs torched in different parts of Greek capital

Three ATM machines of the same bank were torched and destroyed by unknown assailants within the space of 30 minutes in different parts of Athens on Thursday morning, police said.

The first machine, on Papadiamantopoulou Street in the suburb of Zografou, was set alight at 3.05 a.m. Two minutes later another one went up in flames on Thessalonikis Street in Petralona.

In both cases, the machines were located outside supermarkets.

A third ATM outside a post office on Chrysostomou Street in Ymittos was destroyed at 3.33 a.m.