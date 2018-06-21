Authorities score major amphetamine haul at Piraeus port

Officers of the Financial Crimes Squad (SDOE) confiscated more than 3 tons of amphetamines at the port of Piraeus on Thursday, Kathimerini understands.

The drugs were found concealed in a container on a ship that arrived in Piraeus from Shanghai.

SDOE, which had been tipped off, arrested four Dutch nationals who received the illegal cargo with the purpose of loading it on to trucks destined for the Netherlands.

According to reports, there were enough amphetamines in the container to produce 4 million ecstasy pills.