Greek drivers are Europe’s least disciplined

Greek motorists are the most undisciplined drivers in Europe, research conducted by France’s Vinci Autoroutes has shown.

According to the foundation, which is dedicated to promoting responsible driving, 49 percent of Greek drivers said they do not wear seat belts, 28 percent admitted that they drive while having consumed more alcohol than is permitted by law, and 27 percent said they regularly use emergency road lanes.

The majority of Greeks, 71 percent, are also prone to verbally abusing other drivers and 52 percent said they drive at an unsafe distance behind other cars. However, it is the Poles, at a rate of 29 percent, who are more likely to step out of their vehicle to physically assault other drivers.

Overall, 89 percent of European drivers admitted to breaking the speed limit, with the Swedes and Germans topping this particular category.

The survey also showed that Northern European drivers consider their southern European counterparts (Greece, Spain and Italy) rude at the wheel.

On the other hand, the British and the Swedes were ranked as Europe’s most polite drivers, while the Spaniards led the pack of drivers who honk their horns while the French are the least likely to turn on their indicators.