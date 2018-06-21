Athens, Tirana seeking to resolve bilateral issues

Greece and Albania are heading for an agreement in the coming days to resolve their pending bilateral differences.



According to reports, both sides are looking to clinch a deal before the June 25 European Summit of foreign ministers.



Athens and Tirana are expected to sign a deal to demarcate the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) of the two countries, abolish the status of war that is still in effect since WWII and secure the rights of ethnic Greeks in Albania.



The Greek government has categorically denied that the thorny issue of the Chams will be included in the talks.



Chams believe they have a right to the property they left in Greece when they were expelled during World War II.