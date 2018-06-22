The leftist-led government appears to be working on a swift settlement of Greece’s pending bilateral differences with neighboring Albania, as both sides are reported to be aiming for a comprehensive agreement on a string of issued before the end of the month.



In doing so, however, the Greek government is repeating the mistake of underestimating the reaction that it may provoke in the public.



If an agreement is in fact in the making, it remains a secret. The Greek people do not even know what is at stake in the talks between the two countries, because no one ever bothered to explain it to them.



People are naturally skeptical and this mistrust can easily turn into fear. Regardless of the substance of any agreement, which no one can evaluate without first reviewing what has been put down on paper, the Greek government’s handling so far leaves little room for optimism.