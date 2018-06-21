ATHEX: Optimism for Eurogroup boosts stocks

Positive statements ahead of Thursday’s Eurogroup, combined with the draft agreement presented by Kathimerini, gave the local stock market the push it needed to make up some vital ground and push the trading volume above the 50-million-euro mark.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 772.89 points, adding 0.91 percent to Wednesday’s 765.89 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.96 percent to 2,023.55 points, but mid-caps contracted 1.76 percent.

The banks index climbed 2.62 percent, with Eurobank jumping 3.76 percent, National growing 2.58 percent, Alpha rising 2.51 percent and Piraeus grabbing 0.86 percent.

Viohalco continued its ascent soaring 5.11 percent, Lamda Development improved 4.40 percent and Aegean Air obtained 2.31 percent, while Coca-Cola HBC declined 0.51 percent, Motor Oil lost 0.21 percent and Piraeus Port Authority conceded 0.12 percent.

In total 54 stocks registered gains, 43 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 53.7 million euros, up from Wednesday’s 43.5 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index increased 0.60 percent to close at 68.84 points.