Tourist, 74, found dead at Kythira beach

A 74-year-old foreign national was pronounced dead on Kythira island late on Thursday after she was found unconscious at sea, off Kapsali beach.



The woman was taken to the local hospital where her death was confirmed, according to a statement by the Ministry of Shipping and Island Policy on Friday.



Her nationality was not immediately established, but a local report referred to her as a French tourist who was holidaying on the southern Greek island with her husband.



The local port authorities are conducting an investigation.