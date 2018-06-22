IMF chief lauds review completion, concerned about long-term debt

Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, commended Greece and its European partners for completing the country's final bailout review and but expressed reservations about the long-term outlook for the country's debt.

Below is the full statement by Lagarde:

“We commend Greece and its European partners on the completion of the fourth and final review under the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) program."

"The additional debt relief measures announced today will mitigate Greece’s medium-term refinancing risks and improve its medium-term debt prospects, both of which are very welcome results. This will be good for Greece and good for the euro area."

“We also take note of the commitment by Greece’s European partners to keep debt sustainability under review and to take additional debt relief measures if needed."

"This would provide important safeguards if the more optimistic long-run macroeconomic assumptions of the European institutions were not realized."

“We will examine the sustainability of Greece’s debt in the course of our upcoming Article IV Consultation with Greece, which starts next week."

“While time has clearly run out to enter into a Stand-by Arrangement, we will remain fully engaged in supporting Greece in sustaining its economic recovery and achieving more robust growth in the post-program period."

"IMF engagement will include post-program monitoring, which has been used in other similar cases, notably Cyprus, Ireland and Portugal.”