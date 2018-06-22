Culture minister raises Parthenon Marbles' return during London visit

Greek Culture Minister Lydia Koniordou brought up the issue of the return of the Parthenon Marbles to Greece during a visit to London this week, the ministry said in a press release on Friday.

The minister was in the British capital to participate in an event celebrating 100 years from the founding of the Koraes Chair of Modern Greek and Byzantine History at King's College London.

In a meeting with the UK’s Culture Secretary Matt Hancock and the Under Secretary of State for Culture Michael Ellis, Koniordou said the two sides should intensify dialog on a political level, citing the cultural and ethical dimensions of the issue.

Koniordou also mentioned the positive view of British public opinion on the reunification of the Parthenon Marbles.