Another N17 convict goes on hunger strike

A convicted hitman who belonged to the now defunct November 17 terror group Christodoulos Xiros went on hunger strike on Friday to protest what he describes as his “undignified” isolation at the Korydallos maximum-security prison in western Athens.



According to a post on an anti-establishment website, Xiros, who is serving multiple life sentences, is being held in solitary confinement for 23 hours a day in the prison’s hospital wing without being ill and is allowed no contact with other inmates.



Earlier this month, another jailed N17 terrorist, Dimitris Koufodinas, went on hunger strike for almost two weeks to demand a furlough, which he received earlier this week.