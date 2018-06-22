SNF Run to close off major Athens streets on Saturday

Major thoroughfares will be sealed off on Saturday in the center of Athens and the suburb of Kallithea due to the “SNF Run – Running into the Future” races organized by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation.

The measures will be in effect from 7 p.m. to 10.40 p.m. with major avenues, including Syngrou, Vassileos Georgiou, Vassileos Alexandrou and Kallirois closed to traffic.

The 10- and 6-kilometer runs will begin at the historic Panathenaic Stadium (or Kallimarmaro) and end at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in southern Athens.

Although it is a noncompetitive race, the 10k and 6k races will be officially timed. A medal ceremony will be held for the three winners (men and women from each run) at 10 p.m. while all runners to cross the finish line will receive a commemorative medal.