Ferry rams into port of Skiathos, suffers small hull breach

File photo

A Greek passenger ferry carrying 96 people onboard, including the crew, suffered a small breach on the left side of its hull when it crashed into the port of Skiathos, in the northwest Aegean on Friday.

The incident happened while “Symi” was trying to dock. No injuries or sea pollution were reported.



The ferry had left Skopelos and was on its way to Aghios Konstantinos, with a stopover in Skiathos.



Authorities said the ship will have to remain in the port until the damage has been repaired.



The 66 passengers, 14 cars and one motorcycle will be transferred to their destination later in the day.