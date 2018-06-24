COMMENT |

 
Real issue still unsolved

One could say all’s well that ends well in reference to the agreement reached on Greece’s debt. Of course all of this could have happened a lot earlier if the country had not been thrust into such a damaging and expensive adventure in 2015.

Because of the government’s tall tales about “tearing up the memorandums” and empty promises for a hefty debt write-off, Greece’s recovery was set back at least three years, at an enormous cost to the average citizen.

Nevertheless, the debt was never the biggest issue; getting the economy on track to growth is. The economy will continue gasping for air until it is revived with a powerful boost, which the present government is in no position to provide because of its ideological fixations and its reliance on unions and lobbies.

