Coral to enter retail gas market

Motor Oil subsidiary Coral will be involved in the natural gas retail market as of September, its general manager Giorgos Hatzopoulos announced on Friday.



He added that the former Shell Hellas, which changed its name to Coral when it was bought out by Motor Oil, already has a list of 100 clients and from this fall will start a campaign to attract domestic customers and small and medium-sized enterprises, making the most of the full liberalization of the market since January 2018.