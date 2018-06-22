NEWS |

 
Greek PM dons tie in sartorial relief over bailout end

TAGS: Politics, Economy

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has donned a tie, for the first time in more than three years in office, to celebrate the debt relief deal agreed by the country's creditors.

Tsipras sported the burgundy tie with a white shirt and blue suit during a speech Friday to lawmakers from his left-led coalition government in Athens. It sat slightly askew.

The left-wing politician had said at the beginning of his first term in office that he would only wear a tie when Greece had settled its debt problems. Over the following three years, he received many ties as tongue-in-cheek jokes from his foreign colleagues.

In his speech, Tsipras hailed Friday's deal in Luxembourg as a landmark decision that will make Greece "a normal country" once again.

“After the decisions on Greek debt, our country is turning a page,” he said.

“The debt relief measures agreed yesterday with our partners at the eurogroup ensure the smooth and stable refinancing of Greek debt, minimizing or even eliminating the risks of a potential turmoil,” he added. [AP, Kathimerini]

