Doctors cleared over death of young woman

An appeals court in Hania, Crete on Saturday cleared two doctors over the death of a 16-year-old young woman at a hospital in Rethymno in 2011.

The woman died in the hospital in April of that year after being taken there, in a state of extreme inebriation, by two friends of hers.

The two doctors who had treated her were charged with manslaughter through neglect and subsequently given suspended 30-month prison terms.

The appeals court revoked those sentences, provoking protests by relatives of the dead girl in the courtroom.

A 29-year-old man who had been given a suspended nine-year prison term after being found guilty of raping the girl on the night of her death was also cleared by the Hania court. 

