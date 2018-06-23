Doctors cleared over death of young woman
Online
An appeals court in Hania, Crete on Saturday cleared two doctors over the death of a 16-year-old young woman at a hospital in Rethymno in 2011.
The appeals court revoked those sentences, provoking protests by relatives of the dead girl in the courtroom.
An appeals court in Hania, Crete on Saturday cleared two doctors over the death of a 16-year-old young woman at a hospital in Rethymno in 2011.
The woman died in the hospital in April of that year after being taken there, in a state of extreme inebriation, by two friends of hers.
The two doctors who had treated her were charged with manslaughter through neglect and subsequently given suspended 30-month prison terms.
The appeals court revoked those sentences, provoking protests by relatives of the dead girl in the courtroom.
A 29-year-old man who had been given a suspended nine-year prison term after being found guilty of raping the girl on the night of her death was also cleared by the Hania court.