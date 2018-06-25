Attica continues to struggle with its trash

A panoramic view of the capital’s landfill at Fyli, northwestern Attica, which has been expanded several times as authorities have failed to set up an effective waste management system. Attica’s 4 million residents rely on the Fyli dump though it has long exceeded its capacity. Two weeks ago the landfill literally cracked under the strain and was temporarily closed, leading to tons of trash piling up in the streets. Authorities have vowed to open new dumps though there are concerns of opposition by residents, a key reason for stalled projects over the years.