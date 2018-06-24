Stefanidi wins Athens Street Pole Vault event

Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi won the 6th Athens Street Pole Vault on Friday, held at Syntagma Square in central Athens, clearing 4.80 meters.



This performance was her best for the season so far, as she had only managed 4.64 m. until Friday.



Stefanidi, also the world champion, tried to break her own national record of 4.91 m. but failed three times to clear 4.92 m.



Cuban Yarisley Silva finished second with 4.73 m., while another Greek, Nicole Kyriakopoulou and Britain's Holly Bradshaw shared the third place with 4.66 m.