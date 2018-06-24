MONDAY

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras begins a three-day official visit to Britain, meeting with his British counterpart Theresa May on Tuesday evening.

Public Power Corporation will issue its first-quarter financial results.

Listed firms Interwood-Xylemboria and Entersoft hold annual general meetings.

TUESDAY

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will release the first-quarter readings of its Employment, Working Hours and Salaries indexes.

Public Power Corporation, Attica Group, Douros and Viokarpet will host general shareholders meetings.

WEDNESDAY

The American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Committee organizes its third WIB Dialogue Series, titled “The Challenge of Wellbeing in Today’s Uncertain Times,” at the amphitheater of the Domotel Kastri Hotel (154 Eleftheriou Venizelou, Nea Erythraia, Athens). (Info: www.amcham.gr)

The Association of Cypriots in Greece holds an event titled “Missing, But Not Ignored,” on the hundreds of Cypriots whose fate after the Turkish invasion of 1974 remains unknown, at Kypriaki Estia (3 Kekropos, Plaka, Athens) from 7 p.m. (Info: www.enosikyprionelladas.gr)

GEK Terna, Moda Bagno, Byte Computers, Alpha Astika Akinita, Kekrops, Sato, Optronics Technologies, Attica Bank, ANEK and Space Hellas hold general shareholders meetings.

THURSDAY

Capital Link holds its 8th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Forum, titled “Opening up Greece to Global Opportunities – A New Aspect of CSR,” at the Hilton Athens Hotel (46 Vassilissis Sofias). (Info: csringreece.gr)

The 11th Insurance Forum takes place at the Divani Caravel Hotel (2 Vassileos Alexandrou, Athens). (Info: insurance.ethosevents.eu)

The Annual General Assembly of American-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce members takes place at the Electra Metropolis Hotel (15 Mitropoleos, Athens), starting at 2.30 p.m.

The second Sales in Action conference takes place at the OTEAcademy amphitheater (1 Spartis, Maroussi, Athens). (Info: 210.661.7777, vcharalambous@boussias.com)

The Jean Monnet Symposium on “The Future of the European Port Policy” opens at the Chios Mastic Museum at Pyrgi on the island of Chios. To Friday. (Info: www.porteconomics.eu)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will present its first-quarter statistics on service sector producer prices and its April data on road accidents.

Listed companies J&P Avax, Ellaktor, Thessaloniki Port Authority, Sfakianakis, Babis Vovos, Vogiatzoglou Systems, Ilyda, Athena, Korres, Intrakat, ELTRAK, Sarantopoulos and Kloukinas Lappas hold general meetings.

FRIDAY

The Center for European Constitutional Law hosts an educational seminar on “Electrical Energy and Contract Legislation: Legislative Framework and Practical Applications.” from 5 to 9 p.m. (43 Academias, Athens). The seminar will be repeated on July 2. (Info: www.cecl.gr)

The Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) will publish its October-December 2017 data on road freight transport, its April figures on retail commerce turnover and the May readings of its industrial producer prices.

Athens-listed Piraeus Bank, Alpha Bank, Newsphone, EKTER, Bitros, Quality & Reliability, REDS, Alco, Elliniki Technodomiki, Newsphone Hellas, Flexopack, Medicon, Fieratex, Kordellos Bros, Daios Plastics, Vioter, Girakian Profil, Athens Medical, Technical Olympic, Revoil, Unibios, Varvaressos, Forthnet, Anemos, Trastor and Audiovisual hold general meetings.

SATURDAY

The International Relations Institute of Panteion University holds its 26th International Educational Seminar titled: “Strategy in the 21st Century,” at the Tinos Culture Foundation on the island of Tinos, to July 5. (Info: www.idis.gr)