Hospital workers protest austerity outside ministry with tie-bedecked banner

Members of the union of Greek hospital workers, POEDIN, on Monday morning blocked the entrance to the Finance Ministry on Nikis Street near Syntagma Square, protesting austerity with a black banner bedecked with ties.

The tie-adorned banner was a dig at Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras who briefly donned a tie last week following Greece's Eurogroup debt deal.

The Greek premier had never worn one but had pledged to do so when a solution for the country's debt is found.

Crying out slogans against austerity, the protesters obstructed employees from entering the building.

Among other things POEDIN is demanding the revocation of pay cuts and permanent status for staff on short-term contracts.