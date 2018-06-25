Moderate quake, measuring 4.3 Richter, strikes near Thessaloniki

An earthquake, measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale, struck northeast of Thessaloniki at 11.21 a.m. on Monday, and was strongly felt in the northern port, but there were no initial reports of any injuries or damage.

According to the Athens Geodynamic Institute, the temblor occurred at a depth of 5 kilometers.

The quake came just a couple of hours after a stronger one, measuring 5.4 Richter, struck the undersea area close to Pylos in southern Greece.

In that case too there were no reports of injuries or damage.

