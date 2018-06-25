Stoltenberg: NATO will only invite FYROM for accession talks if it ratifies deal

In comments on Monday in Luxembourg, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, said the alliance would only extend an invitation to the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia if it ratifies its deal with Greece to change its name and if the accord is accepted in a referendum.

Arriving for a summit of European Union foreign and defense ministers, Stoltenberg made his comments in response to reporters' questions on the matter.

The decision will be taken by heads of state of NATO countries at a summit on July 12 in Brussels, he said, adding that he hoped that accession negotiations for FYROM could be launched.

The NATO official called on residents of FYROM to grasp the "unique opportunity" and support the name deal.