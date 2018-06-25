Greek paratrooper arrested for firing gun without reason at Hania base

A Greek army paratrooper was arrested on Monday was arrested after allegedly firing his service gun for no justifiable reason while on duty at his station near Hania, on Crete.

The paratrooper, who was not identified, is said to have abandoned his post at the barracks, where he had been on guard duty, and fired in the air before fleeing the compound.

The Hellenic Army General Staff said the relevant authorities had been briefed and that an investigation into the circumstances of the incident would be launched.

