Weather to take a turn for the worse again this week

The General Secretariat for Civil Protection on Monday issued a warning about a front of bad weather that is forecast to hit large swaths of the country this week.

The turn in the weather is to include heavy rainfall, strong winds and hailstorms in some parts.

On Monday the Ionian islands, Epirus, the western and central mainland, the Peloponnese and much of northern Greece are to be affected.

Then on Tuesday the wet front is to spread to the Sporades, Evia, the eastern Aegean and possibly the Cyclades, moving down to the islands of Dodecanese on Wednesday.

On Thursday the bad weather is expected to move northwards, to Macedonia, Thrace, Epirus, the western mainland and the Ionian

.