Mitsotakis submits request for parliamentary debate on Eurogroup debt deal

New Democracy leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday submitted a request to Parliament President Nikos Voutsis for a debate on the economy and the debt deal achieved in last week's Eurogroup.



In his request, announced last week, Mitsotakis accuses the ruling coalition of resorting to lies to remain in power for a few more months and hosting “highly provocative government fiestas for allegedly completing the unnecessary third bailout program.”



“The so-called 'clean exit' is nothing more than a 'clean entry' into the fourth program, for which New Democracy has been warning about for some time,” he said.



Mitsotakis argues that Greece has essentially assumed the responsibility to implement new measures wthout receiving further funding.