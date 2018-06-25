Chemical Brothers | Athens | September 8

Manchester-based electronic pioneers Tom Rowlands and Ed Simons, aka the Chemical Brothers, come to Greece on September 8 with what they describe as a “mind-bending” new show.

The event will take place at the Olympic Fencing Center in southern Athens and tickets (which can be purchased on www.viva.gr and at the Viva box office in Syntagma Square), cost 35 euros until the end of June, going up to 40 euros on July 1, then 45 euros when that batch is sold out and 50 euros at the door on the night.

Olympic Fencing Center, Poseidonos Avenue, Elliniko