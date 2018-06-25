Alvin Ailey | Athens | September 11-15

The Athens Concert Hall will be hosting the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, one of the foremost ensembles in the United States, founded by the late great choreographer in 1958 and responsible for shaping the country’s contemporary dance scene, from September 11 to 15.

The shows are part of the company’s 60th anniversary tour and feature Matthew Rushing – a 25-year veteran of the company – performing the iconic solo “I Wanna Be Ready” from Ailey’s classic work “Revelations.”

Tickets range from 40 to 120 euros and can be purchased in advance at www.viva.gr.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis

Sofias, tel 210.728.2333