Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra | Athens | June 26 & 27

Award-winning maestro Vladimir Fedoseyev conducts the Tchaikovsky Symphony Orchestra (TSO), the historic Russian ensemble which he has led as artistic director since 1974, in works by the celebrated composer for two Greek Festival shows at the Herod Atticus Theater in central Athens.

The TSO will be joined by the distinguished, award-winning Russian pianist Varvara Nepomnyashchaya.

In the first part of the performance, the artists will perform Capriccio Italien and Piano Concerto No 1. In the second, they will present suites from “The Nutcracker” and excerpts from Tchaikovsky’s ballets “Sleeping Beauty” and “Swan Lake.”

Remaining tickets cost 75 and 90 euros from www.viva.gr. Shows start at 9 p.m.

Herod Atticus Theater, Dionysiou Areopagitou,

Acropolis, tel 210.324.1807