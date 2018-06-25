The Council of State reportedly rejected on Monday an appeal by four broadcasters to cancel a tender for the auctioning of seven nationwide TV licenses.



The appeals targeted the tender procedure, the number of licenses being sold and the starting price, which is set at 35 million euros for each license.



The case was first discussed in the court on May 4 and the reported ruling means the tender will proceed as planned.



According to information, the decision will be published over the summer.

The National Council for Radio and Television (ESR), the country's independent broadcasting regulator who announced the tender, approved in early May the applications of Alpha, Antenna, Epsilon, Skai and Star for a temporary nationwide broadcasting license, and rejected one.