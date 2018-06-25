Tsipras congratulates Erdogan, calls for release of Greek soldiers

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Monday congratulated Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for his victory in his country's general elections on Sunday, while also calling for the “immediate release” of the two Greek soldiers who have been detained since early March.



Duing the phone call, Tsipras stressed “the importance such a move would have for bilateral relations,” according to a press release by the prime minister's office.

They also discussed Greece and Turkey's cooperation on migration and agreed to meet on the sidelines of the next NATO summit in Brussels in July.

The two Greek servicemen have been held in a high-security prison in Edirne since March 3, when they were arrested after acciedently crossing the Turkish border during a patrol.



A fourth appeal for ther release from pre-trial detention was rejected by a Turkish court on June 19.