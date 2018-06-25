Athens paid parking made easier with new app

A municipal official presents a new mobile app designed to facilitate paid parking at its launch in the city center on Monday. With ‘My Athens Pass’ users can buy an electronic pass that allows them to park at one of the downtown area’s 10,500 slots for a period of between 30 and 180 minutes simply by typing in their license plate number. Municipal police officers will be supplied with an electronic map of the parking spaces that show them who is parked there legally and who is not. The app also alerts motorists 10 minutes before their time runs out. [Symela Pantzartzi/ANA-MPA]