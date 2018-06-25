Protesters clash with riot police in Thessaloniki over name deal event

Protesters clashed with riot police outside the Thessaloniki International Fair conference center on Monday where ruling SYRIZA is holding an event to present the name deal achieved between Greece and the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM) last week.



According to state-run Athens-Macedonian News Agency, fans of PAOK football club tried to enter the conference venue but were stopped by riot police who responded with tear gas.



Organizers of the event initially planned to hold it at the cultural center in Toumba but decided to change it after PAOK fans, local citizens, and other groups announced a protest rally against the name deal outside the venue.