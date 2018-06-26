The migration problem is huge, complex and an extremely difficult issue for Europe.

It has led to divisions within the bloc, emboldened xenophobia and populist rhetoric and has even threatened to unseat governments, as was the case in Germany.

Alas a solution has yet to appear on the horizon.

The leaders of 16 European Union countries may have spoken of a unified effort to solve the migrant crisis on the continent, but Sunday’s mini-summit did not yield any concrete decisions over the way forward.

One proposal that is under examination is for the EU to run the hotspots in the countries of entry.

This of course would be a relief for the Greek government, which has proven completely incompetent to manage these hotspots.

However, it also contradicts last Friday’s proclamation by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in the wake of the bailout exit agreement struck with the Eurogroup last week, that “responsibility has now returned exclusively to the Greeks.”