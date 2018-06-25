ATHEX: As European markets head lower, ATHEX bucks trend

Athinon Avenue outperformed the majority of European stock markets on on Monday, as its benchmark headed higher, mostly on blue chip gains, although the mid-cap and small-cap indexes ended lower.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 777.08 points, adding 0.77 percent to Friday’s 771.18 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.68 percent to 2,028.82 points, while mid-caps contracted 1.40 percent.

The banks index improved 2.08 percent, with Alpha climbing 3 percent, National ascending 1.79 percent, Piraeus increasing 1.77 percent and Eurobank rising 1.05 percent. PPC jumped 3.71 percent, while Hellenic Exchanges lost 1.89 percent.

In total 50 stocks posted gains, 48 recorded losses and 16 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 41.6 million euros, just over half of last Friday’s 81 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index advanced 0.83 percent to close at 69.41 points.