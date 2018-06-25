June is ending with a 100 percent occupancy rate for major hotel units in Greece, with the island of Crete (pictured) topping the chart of popular European destinations drafted by TUI Group, one of the biggest tour operators in Europe, based on bookings.

However, despite the increase in international arrivals, the first estimates on hotel revenues in Greece show the businesses are unable to increase their rates to any considerable degree; this is mainly due to competition from rival destinations and Turkey’s recovery.