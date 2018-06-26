John Williams Tribute | Thessaloniki | June 27

Due to the unsettled weather, the location of the John Williams tribute concert by the Thessaloniki State Symphony Orchestra and the National Theater of Northern Greece, part of the 2nd International Forest Festival, has been moved from the Forest Theater to an indoor venue.

The concert will now take place at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall on the same day, June 27, starting at 9.30 p.m. Those who have already purchased a ticket for the Forest Theater can use the same ticket for the show at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall.

For more information, please call 231.02.36.990.

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou & Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr