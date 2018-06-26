Jenny Erpenbeck | Athens | June 28

The Ianos bookstore will be hosting a discussion with acclaimed German writer Jenny Erpenbeck, winner of the Independent Foreign Fiction Prize and the Hans Fallada Prize, on Thursday, June 28.

The discussion will mark the release of the Greek translation of her novel “The End of Days,” which consists of five “books,” each leading to a different death of the same unnamed female protagonist.

The event is part of the “Writers of the World at Ianos” series in partnership with Goethe Institute in Athens, and starts at 8.30 p.m.

Ianos, 24 Stadiou, tel 210.321.7917