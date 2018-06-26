Turkish fighter jets violate Greek air space

Turkish jets violated Greek air space in the northeastern Aegean on three occasions on Tuesday.



The 10 F-16s, which had been flying in two formations, violated the Athens Flights Information Region three times before they were intercepted by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagements.

Turkish transgressions of Greek air space have peaked in recent months as bilateral relations have deteriorated amid Ankara’s insistence that Athens extradite eight Turkish servicemen who fled to Greece after a failed coup in 2016.

Tuesday’s violations were the first since Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected on Sunday.